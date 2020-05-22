TikTok helps man reunite with family after 13 years in Narayanpet

By | Published: 12:12 am 9:36 pm

Narayanpet: There are many instances where social media platforms helped long-lost people reunite, and in one such incident, a man who went missing 13 years ago was reunited with his family in the district last week. Chandru (56), a resident of Pedda Thanda of Bijinapally mandal, went missing following mental illness.

He found his way to Gudigandla village, over 80 km from his native village, and made it his home even as his family members were searching for him and eventually gave up the search believing he is dead. Chandru did petty jobs for everyone in the village without expecting anything in return. The villagers also took care of the new face in the village, who introduced himself as Ramulu, by giving him food and toddy.

Ramulu has become a household name in Gudigandla over the past 13 years. He used to sleep under trees or in a dargah on the villages outskirts. As time went by, his mental illness was also mostly cured. Last week, Mekala Ramanjaneyulu, a native of Gudigandla, who drives an auto-rickshaw in Hyderabad, returned to the village during the lockdown. As he was bored, he decided to install TikTok app to pass time. While he was strolling in the village, he saw Chandru sitting near the dargah.

“I have seen him sleeping under the scorching sun on the road and near the dargah. I was worried about him. I wanted to know if he was getting proper food as he was helping everyone. I talked to him and identified himself as a native of a hamlet in Gangaram village of Bijinapally mandal in Nagarkurnool,” Ramanjaneyulu told Telangana Today.

Ramanjaneyulu uploaded that video on TikTok app, just to see if it could help his family members in identifying him. To Ramanjaneyulu’s surprise, within 24 hours of posting the video, a person posted a comment stating Chandru was his uncle and was a resident of Pedda Thanda hamlet. More people started commenting on the video claiming they knew him.

“I wanted to first confirm that it was his family members. I asked them to send ration card and other identity cards to verify this. I then made Chandru to talk to his family members on video call, where he identified them and also his three daughters, son and wife in a family photo. This was a picture taken when his daughters and son were just kids. We checked and re-checked before calling them to Gudigandla along with the heads of their village,” Ramanjaneyulu said.

It was an emotional reunion for the family and a tearful adieu for the villagers who had to say goodbye to the stranger, who had become one of them over these years. The villagers presented him new clothes and money before sending him off. Chandru’s wife, his three daughters and son accompanied him back home to Pedda Thanda on May 15.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .