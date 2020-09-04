TikTok introduces ‘Stitch’ that allows users to sample other videos

Like another feature called “Duet,” Stitch provides users a way to reinterpret and add to another user’s content, building on their stories, tutorials, recipes, math lessons, and more, TikTok said on Thursday.

San Francisco: Even as the fate of its US operations hangs in balance amid negotiations with potential buyers, TikTok has not stopped rolling out new tools. The latest to debut is an editing feature called Stitch which allows users the ability to clip and integrate scenes from another user’s video into their own.

Like another feature called “Duet,” Stitch provides users a way to reinterpret and add to another user’s content, building on their stories, tutorials, recipes, math lessons, and more, TikTok said on Thursday.

Users can decide in their settings whether or not others can Stitch their content, just the way it works with Duet.

The option can be accessed on the Privacy and Safety page under “Settings and Privacy,” where users can enable or disable Stitch for all videos.

The option can also be toggled for each individual video uploaded.

Every video made with Stitch attributes the original creator in the new video’s caption, and the caption attribution links directly to the original, clipped video, the short video-sharing platform owned by Chinese unicorn ByteDance said.

The platform on Thursday also introduced TikTok For Business Marketing Partner Programme to extend capabilities for marketers to express themselves creatively and connect with the TikTok community.

“With the launch of TikTok For Business, we’re building new opportunities for marketers to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community,” Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok, said in a statement.

TikTok is facing threat of a ban from the Donald Trump administration in the US unless it quickly divests its operations in the country.

Microsoft, in partnership with Walmart, and Oracle have reportedly emerged as top contenders for the deal.