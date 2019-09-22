TikTok is the new hub for Shayar’s and Shayarana’s

By | Published: 12:43 am 7:48 pm

In this day and age, when English has predominantly taken over the indigenous languages, Urdu, was for a long time fighting for its survival. The country that has witnessed the greatness of the likes of Mirza Ghalib, Mir Taqi Mir, Akbar Allahabadi, Sahir Ludhianvi, Amrita Pritam, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Gulzar and so many more, is ironically facing difficulty in keeping the language alive.

However, TikTok has provided a platform for free expression to brilliant creators who have used the platform to revive the art of shayaris. The fast growing popularity of the platform has enabled the poets to showcase their art and creativity and reach out to a larger audience.

The platform encourages its users to post meaningful and creative content and the revival of the art of shayaris through the platform is a proof of the same. The platform with its huge user base helps these poets find a place for exhibiting their art to the world.

Rahat Indori, currently one of the most well acclaimed Urdu poets of India, has been leveraging TikTok as a platform for sharing his beguiling shayaris with the world. With shayaris on social commentaries and love, Rahat Indori has his own signature style in these videos.

However, it is not only the well-known poets contributing to the resurrection of the dying art of Mushayra, the younger generation of some very popular creators have been taking the platform by the storm through their simple yet mesmerizing poetry.

Ansh Pandit, has over 892.3k followers, and fills his videos with inimitable energy through the power of his words. Ranging from the ties of friendship and love to motivational shayaris. His poetry caters to the emotional needs of his followers.

Vihaan, with over 727.6k followers writes on love and heartbreak, sharing shades of raw emotions in his shayaris. Chirag Singh has amassed over 18.8k followers on the platform through his poetry that resonates with the feelings of his followers.

These are just a few of many such creators who have been sharing their limitless talent on the platform. These creators have demonstrated that India will always find a way to celebrate its cultural and heritage roots.

With the youth taking the legacy of Urdu poets forward through new mediums, like TikTok. There will always be a reason to pride ourselves re-creating the magic of re-discovering our rich in cultural history through modern social media platform like TikTok.