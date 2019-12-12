TikTok owner ByteDance starts testing music app Resso in India

By | Published: 6:32 pm 6:34 pm

Beijing: Chinese short video making app TikTok’s owner ByteDance Technology Co Ltd has begun testing its new music-streaming service ‘Resso’ in India and Indonesia, aiming to take on the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, among others.

Developed by Moon Video Inc. it has already inked deals with Indian labels like T-Series and Times Music but is still working on expanding its global portfolio with larger players like Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment, GSMArena reported.

In an aggressive attempt to catch users, Resso comes in a free version which includes ads and one need to pay Rs 119 per month in India to get rid of them.

