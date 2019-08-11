TikTok partners with Bhumi to launch #CleanIndia campaign

By | Published: 7:07 pm

TikTok, the world’s leading short video platform, has collaborated with the largest independent and youth volunteer non-profit organisation, Bhumi, to launch the #CleanIndia Campaign.

The campaign aims to mobilise TikTok community to contribute to the Swachh Bharat Mission to achieve universal sanitation coverage and draw focus on it in the country.

As part of the partnership, TikTok has launched a campaign #CleanIndia on the platform to encourage users to participate in this challenge by cleaning their neighbourhood and showcasing their work on TikTok by posting before and after videos.

Bhumi will conduct and host cleanliness drives across multiple cities pan India to encourage TikTok users and citizens to volunteer in this mission. The entire campaign will culminate into 100+ events spread across 30+ cities, starting from August 2 until October 2 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and help achieve the Swachh Bharat Mission of a cleaner India.

Nitin Saluja, Director, Public Policy, TikTok India, said, “TikTok is committed to fostering constructive change in India through its platform and we are delighted to collaborate with Bhumi for this significant campaign. Cleanliness is extremely important as it has significant health and economic benefits and with this campaign we are excited to contribute to the overall Swachh Bharat Mission by leveraging TikTok’s strong user community that hails from the deepest pockets of India and influence change for social good.”

“We are delighted to partner with TikTok to take our mission forward and realize the Clean India vision. With the collaboration, our aim is to encourage TikTok community to volunteer and encourage others towards cleanliness of our surrounding areas. We also encourage the TikTok users to become part of our Clean Squad and supplement the Swachh Bharat Mission and improving universal access to safe, inclusive and accessible, green and public spaces,” said Dr Prahalathan KK, Co-Founder, Bhumi.

This collaboration with Bhumi and the #CleanIndia campaign have been launched as part of TikTok For Good, a long-term, integrated engagement initiative. It recognises TikTok’s commitment and contribution to India’s creative economy and as a content platform for social good.