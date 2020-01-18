TikTok takes south Indian film industry by storm

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Film lovers from Telugu and Tamil regions will have another reason to rejoice because their favourite stars are now on TikTok!

Lakshmi Manchu, Catherine Tresa Alexander and Allu Sirish, some of the most popular cinema faces from the Tamil and Telugu film industry, are now a part of the community on TikTok.

All three superstars have received a warm welcome by their fans and are actively engaging with the creator community on the platform. Since joining, Lakshmi Manchu has posted more than 20 videos on TikTok which include a mix of popular and trending challenges, dance and comedy videos.

Lakshmi is actively engaging with the popular creators such as Sohail, Dharmesh, Shivani Kapila and her introduction video garnered more than 8 million views!

Lakshmi Manchu shared her excitement on joining the platform by saying: “I believe TikTok is a fun place where people are their true selves as it allows them the freedom for creative expression. I am excited to be a part of this community and so far, I have stumbled upon some amazing talent on the platform. I intend to use the platform to connect and engage with the users around topics that are fun as well as close to my heart, creatively.”

Lakshmi Manchu met TikTok creators like Littlegloves aka Shivani Kapila, oyeitsprank, manojjadhavmj and others to collaborate with them to create content.

Catherine expressed her delight on joining TikTok and through a video, introduced her pet dog to the TikTok community. Catherine, who is only 2 days old on the platform, has already garnered more than 2 million views for each of her videos!

Allu Sirish in his latest video wished his fans a Happy New Year and the video has garnered more than 3 million views on the platform.

The trio from south film industry join the list of popular Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshkmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez who have joined TikTok to engage and connect with their fans.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter