TikTok video leads to suspension of Gujarat woman cop

By | Published: 7:27 pm

Ahmedabad: Social media users reacted sharply after a policewoman from Gujarat was reportedly suspended for a TikTok video shot inside Langhnaj village police station in Mehsana district.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) recruit Arpita Chaudhary was seen dancing in front of a lock up.

“Procedure of suspension has been initiated against lady cop Arpita Chaudhary of Langhnaj police station in North Gujarat for not wearing uniform when on duty and despite being a staffer of disciplined department, making dance video with police lock up in background,” DeshGujarat.Com reported on Wednesday, citing a senior police officer.

While police suspended Chaudhary, citing indiscipline and violation of rules, social media users felt that she should have been exempted for the innocuous video.

“Sir..i just saw a clip of arpita chaudhary a police woman who was making a tik tok (sic) video in her work place a police lock up She is in civilian clothes &dancing beautifully what wrong has she done to be suspended. has(sic) the police has to be always so ‘grumpy & serious,” tweeted one user.

“Action against her is too much, she has right to enjoy her leisure time, she did not hurt any one’s sentiments too, it’s just 4 fun&entertainment only Gujarat Police (sic) should be proud of her to have such talented staff who can be better public relations officer,” wrote another.

Another user called her “Lady dabang”.