TikTokers create magical pictures with #Abstractchallenge

By | Published: 2:12 pm

If you have always wanted to tinker around with the camera, now is a good time to do it. Skies with fluffy looking clouds, sunrise and sunsets have long been the first subjects for photography

enthusiasts and hobbyists. For those who aren’t that sure of their camera handling skills, there

is a new challenge that is taking internet and TikTokers by storm. Abstract challenge on TikTok

has created some really cool creations from netizens.

The challenge is a simple one and requires one to have a digital camera. The twist comes from

the multiple exposure setting in the camera. Once you select that, get a subject ready and click

it in two different angles. That’s it. What you get is going to be pure magic.

Those that don’t have a DSLR camera can use a photo editing app that will also do the trick.

Check out some of the creations here.