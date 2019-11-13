Tilak’s ton leads India B to victory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:41 pm

Hyderabad: City’s teen talent Thakur Tilak Varma exhibited his class yet again, scoring 101 as India B secured a seven-wicket win over India C in the under-19 One Day Challenger Trophy match at Gymkhana Ground on Wednesday. Tilak added 189 runs for the second wicket with Yash Vijay Dhull (86).

Earlier, Shaswat Rawat hit an aggressive ton (129 off 119 balls) while the rest of the batsmen faltered as India C scored 229 in 47.2 overs.

In another match, a responsible 74-run-knock by skipper Dhruv Chand Jurel powered India A to an easy 107-run victory over Nepal at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal on Wednesday.

Brief scores: India C 229 in 47.2 overs (129) lost to India C 230/3 in 43.3 overs (Thakur Tilak Varma 101. Yash Vijay Dhull 86); India A 247 in 48.2 overs (Dhruv Chand Durel 74, Sheer Malla 3/54) bt Nepal 140/9 in 50 overs (Bishal Bikram 71).

