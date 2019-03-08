Tim Cook changes Twitter name to ‘Tim Apple’

By | Published: 4:50 pm 4:52 pm

A day after US President Donald Trump absent-mindedly addressed Tim Cook as “Tim Apple” at a conference, the Apple CEO has changed his Twitter name to “Tim Apple” — replacing his surname with the company logo.

The Trump quip, made at a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board at the White House, quickly went viral. The subtle sarcasm from Cook as he joined the joke parade making rounds on social networking platforms has earned him respect, splits of laughter and back pats from people around the world.

“Guys, @tim_cook changed his name to ‘Tim Apple ‘and it’s the most legendary ‘Tim Apple’ sub tweet of all time,” tweeted Alex Whitcomb, manager of Audience Development at news website The Wire.

Twitterati called out to other big company leaders and suggested them to follow Cook and do the same. “Jeff Amazon, Elon Tesla, Mark Facebook, Jack Twitter, Sundar Google, Satya Soft, let’s get the gang together,” another user tweeted.

However, the Apple icon as Cook’s present Twitter name is visible only to Apple users. To Android and Windows users, it appears as a blank or grey square