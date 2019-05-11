Tim Cook says 4-year degree not necessary for coding

By | Published: 12:33 pm

San Francisco: Apple CEO Tim Cook believes that a four-year degree is not really necessary to excel at coding and termed it an “old and traditional view”.

“I don’t think a four year degree is necessary to be proficient at coding. I think that’s an old, traditional view. What we found out is that if we can get coding in the early grades and have a progression of difficulty over the tenure of somebody’s high school years, by the time you graduate kids like Liam, as an example of this, they’re already writing apps that could be put on the App Store,” TechCrunch quoted Cook as saying on Friday.

Earlier this week, Cook visited Orlando, Florida and surprised a 16-year-old coder, Liam Rosenfeld, who is one of the 350 scholarship winners attending Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next month in San Jose, California, MacRumors reported.

While in Florida, Cook also attended a conference that saw SAP and Apple announce an expanded partnership focused on new enterprise apps taking advantage of technologies like Machine Learning (ML) and Augmented Reality (AR).

Cook believes that many businesses have still not adopted the technological advancements and are still using very old technologies but with more solutions from SAP and Apple, and tech-savvy employees of the future like Rosenfeld, that could change, the report added.