Tim Cook to give virtual commencement speech for Ohio varsity

San Francisco: Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver a “virtual commencement address” for Ohio State University students graduating in 2020 on May 3.

“I am delighted to welcome Tim Cook as our spring commencement speaker. We are grateful for Mr. Cook’s participation in this important tradition and know his unique insights will guide Buckeyes as they continue to innovate for the future,” said Michael V. Drake, Ohio State Uuniversity President.

In light of COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, there will be no students or guests in Ohio Stadium.

The graduates will receive their degrees by mail, and, importantly, the university will hold a physical recognition event at a later date. Members of the Class of 2020 will be actively involved in the scheduling and planning of that event.

Ohio State has a unique technology-enhanced education and research partnership with Apple through the university’s Digital Flagship initiative.

The collaboration has led to a comprehensive, university-wide digital learning initiative that supports educational innovation for students and economic development opportunities for the community.