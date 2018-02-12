TIME to conduct scholarship test

By | Published: 12:21 am 5:46 pm

Hyderabad: Triumphant Institute of Management Education (TIME) Private Limited, a leading test-prep institute is conducting CAT scholarship test on February 11 in Hyderabad. This test is open to anyone aspiring to take CAT examination and thereby pursue a career in management.

Based on performance, students writing this examination will be eligible for a certain amount of scholarship. The test will contain questions on Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation, and Verbal Ability. The test procedure is expected to take approximately one hour. This test will be written by a wide cross-section of students from Hyderabad.

Management is also offering Rs. 3000 discount for those enrolling for CAT’18 classroom course till February 11 2018. Registration Link:

https://www.time4education.com/local/articlecms/page.php?id=646

For details email: hyderabad@time4education.com or call phone No. 040-40088300, 040-40088400