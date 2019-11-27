TIME conducts free online mock test

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: Triumphant Institute of Management Education (TIME) Pvt. Ltd, a test preparation institute, is conducting free online All India Mock Test CLAT/ BBA/ IPM across the country on December 1. This test is open for students who are preparing for CLAT/ BBA/ IPM.

Students appearing for these examinations will be eligible to learn the new CLAT pattern (as per the information on the pattern available so far), according to a press release. All-India Mock Test series on CLAT/BBA/IPM will also help the students to build concepts, evaluate their progress, identify strengths and weaknesses and thereby enabling them to prepare efficient test strategies.

Students will also be eligible to get performance-based discounts depending on how they do in the test. Registration link: https://www.time4education.com/local/articlecms/page.php?id=1205, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter