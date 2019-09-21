Time for a transparent collegium

By | Published: 21st Sep 2019 12:08 am 10:46 pm

The recent transfer of judges of high courts based on the recommendations of the Supreme Court collegium led to the boycott by the Advocates Bar Associations stating that there was no adequate representation from their respective States in judicial appointments and transfers.

Two of the most dramatic transfers include that of Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani, the senior-most judge in the All India judges list, and Justice PV Sanjeev Kumar, the second senior-most judge in the Telangana High Court. While Justice Tahilramani has been transferred from Tamil Nadu High Court to Meghalaya High Court, Justice Kumar has been moved to Chandigarh High Court as the 12th judge in the order of territory in their High Court.

Memorandum of Procedure

The Supreme Court Secretary in a statement stated that these transfers were for cogent reasons and to promote better administration of justice. However, these transfers do put a question mark on the transparency and accountability of the collegium system. Here, it is pertinent to understand the emergence of the collegium system and rules contained in the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) from the constitutional spectrum.

The President of India has the power to appoint the judges of the SC under Article 124(2) and also to appoint and transfer judges of HCs under Articles 217 & 222 respectively. The President used to appoint and transfer judges on the advice of the Council of Ministers by virtue of Article 74 with or without consulting the Chief Justice of India, which reflected the primacy of executive in the matter.

During Emergency, judges from 16 high courts were transferred arbitrarily. One of the judges challenged his transfer in Union of India v Sankalchand Himatlal Sheth (1977), where the Supreme Court observed that the President is not bound to take the consent of the judge of a High Court who is being transferred, but it was held that the CJI must be consulted before any such appointment or transfer.

Earlier Cases

In SP Gupta v. Union of India (1982), famously called the First Judges Case, when this issue was raised, the Supreme Court while observing that the word ‘consultation’ in the Constitution does not mean ‘concurrence’, held that “the President is not bound by the opinion of CJI and the power of appointment & transfer of judges is an executive power vested with the President, which is to be exercised by Council of Ministers.”

But in the Second Judges Case (ie, Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association v. Union of India) in 1993, the Supreme Court while observing that the word ‘consultation’ means ‘concurrence’, held that the opinion of CJI will have primacy and for the first time ‘collegium system’ was introduced for the appointment and transfer of judges. The collegium system consisted of the CJI and two senior-most judges of the Supreme Court and the senior-most judge from the State concerned.

In the Third Judges Case in 1998, when reference was made by the President to the Supreme Court under Article 143 to lay down proper procedure with regard to appointment and transfer of judges, the apex court made a slew of modifications to its procedure prescribed in the Second Judges Case. It decided that the collegium system will consist of the CJI and other four senior-most judges. And, while transferring a judge from one HC to another, the Chief Justices of both the HCs must be consulted.

Not So Independent

To ensure transparency and accountability, an MoP was drawn up by the Ministry of Law on June 30, 1999, prescribing procedure for the appointment and transfer of judges. As per the MoP, “the proposal for appointment of a Judge of a High Court shall be initiated by the Chief Justice of that High Court concerned, but if the Chief Minister desires to recommend the name of any person, he should forward the same through the Governor to the Chief Justice for his consideration. Then the Chief Justice of High Court shall send the proposed names to the Union Law Minister, who shall send it to the collegium of the Supreme Court which shall send back the names of the Judges eligible for appointment to the Ministry of Law.” Here, the appointment of a high court judge requires the opinion of the Chief Minister. Then can it be called independence of the judiciary?

The MoP prescribes that the initiation of the proposal to transfer a judge should be made by the CJI whose opinion is determinative and the consent of the judge concerned is irrelevant. Critics are pointing fingers at vendetta by the ruling dispensation in the recent transfer of judges, but the question that again arises is if as per the MoP, the collegium has the determinative power to decide on the transfer of judges, can anyone say there is involvement of executive? Even assuming that the executive is involved, is it not the solemn duty of the ‘Master of the Roster’, having determinative powers, to safeguard his brother judges from political vendetta?

Unequal Representation

In view of these, should the National Judicial Appointments Committee Act, which was held unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in the Fourth Judges case in 2015, be reconsidered to alleviate the concerns regarding the arbitrary exercise of power by the collegium in appointment and transfer of judges? The primacy of judiciary in appointment, interpreted as an integral part of the independence of judiciary, probably deserves fresh appreciation in view of recent developments.

This transfer of judges appears to affect the federal spirit of the Constitution, which states that each High Court must have a proper representation in the Supreme Court and also have at least one Chief Justice from every State for any High Court in India. But as of now, there is no Chief Justice from Telangana in any High Court.

There is a need to fix the flaws in MoP to uphold the rule of law. The learned members of the self-created collegium, who are fond of applying constitutional morality in every aspect, must apply it when they appoint and transfer their brother judges to promote proper administration of justice. The principles of transparency in administration and its accountability are equally applicable to the collegium system, which discharges primarily the administrative powers.

(Professor GB Reddy teaches at University College of Law, Osmania University. Baglekar Akash Kumar is a student at the college)

