Time for alternative politics

One often wonders why India’s pace of development has been excruciatingly slow while others in the region like China are miles ahead across all parameters. It’s a sad commentary on the status quo brand of politics being adopted by the national parties over decades. With each passing general elections, voters have reconciled to the “more of the same” kind of content that the national parties have come to represent. Barring the nomenclature of the schemes and programmes, one hardly finds any difference in terms of quality of governance between the two main players — Congress and BJP — who have dominated the national scene all these years. The key failures have been their lack of long-term vision and political will to push for out-of-the-box ideas to put the country on a high growth trajectory. Time has come to acknowledge the elephant in the room and sincerely explore new brand of alternative politics focused on ensuring high growth with human face. Building a non-Congress, non-BJP platform is an idea whose time has come. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao deserves appreciation for speaking out candidly on the present state of national politics and coming forward to take the lead in forging such an alternative front to bring about qualitative change in politics. The support has already started pouring in from several regional players, ranging from Mamata Banerjee to Asaduddin Owaisi. This has the potential to gain momentum and define the contours of the third front ahead of the elections. Though the resounding public mandate in 2014 was for change and development, the NDA government has failed to measure up to people’s expectations. It has been reduced to, as one commentator aptly summed up, “UPA Plus Cow.”

As someone who singlehandedly steered the Telangana movement, brought a large number of diverse political parties on board and succeeded in realising the statehood dream, KCR is well positioned to lead the efforts to forge an alternative political front at national level to take on both Congress and BJP. He understands the nuances of national politics better than most of the present leaders and has the charisma and leadership skills to guide the agenda of the new grouping. The regional parties, which represent the local aspirations, must come together along with other like-minded parties to forge an alternative front that will mark celebration of true federal spirit. KCR struck a right chord when he highlighted how Congress and BJP were equally responsible for slow progress in the country and how people were looking for a qualitative change in politics that ensures social justice and faster growth. The two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are a testimony to the callousness displayed by both the national parties.