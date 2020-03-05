Time for concept-based films to get recognition: Megastar Chiranjeevi

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi was of the opinion that new-age audiences have been evolving and it is time for low-budgeted and concept- based films like O Pitta Katha to get recognition. “I wish the youngsters Viswant Duddumpudi, Sanjay Rao, and Nithya Shetty a bright future.

Several proposals were made to government regarding the release of movies. The talks are in progress. Caravan should be used for movie promotions rather than using them for other purposes. I wish producer Anand Prasad a great success in the movie field,” said Chiranjeevi during the pre-release event of O Pitta Katha held in the city.

Young actor Anand Devarakonda who attended the event, said he liked the concept and the title of O Pitta Katha — A Long Story. Bhavya Creations has come with a unique concept after three years, he added. Director Chendu Muddu said, “We can anytime praise each other, but we hardly get a chance to express gratitude for the way we are now. And I thank Brahmaji garu for this project.

Three years ago, I thought the story O Pitta Katha had just 10 minutes of narration. And I couldn’t believe that it transformed into a two-hour feature film. Anne Ravi and Anand Prasad, including our banner Bhavya Creations, have kept faith in me, without thinking of my background or profession.”

