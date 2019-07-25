Time to be a ‘game’ changer

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: Games can be used to promote best practices which help in combating different issues, including serious concerns like human trafficking.

As a means to take this idea to a new level, US Consulate General Hyderabad in partnership with Indo American Center (IAC) has started a four-day workshop on Games for Good: Designing Games with a Social Impact at T-Hub here on Thursday.

The programme seeks to communicate with video game designers in the city on using their skills to make games help address social issues. The schedule includes a two-day programme where American games design expert Sean Bouchard from University of Southern California Media and Games division, American gaming industry veteran Vijay Lakshman and IIIT Hyderabad professor Kavita Vemuri will interact with participants.

Also lined up is a two-day “Game jam” during which participants will form teams and conceptualise their own games that address social issues.

Speaking at the inaugural, US Consul General in Hyderabad, Katherine Hadda said the presence of excellent educational institutions, innovative technologists and the support extended by Telangana government have made Hyderabad a fast-growing hub for video game development in India.

Through the gaming diplomacy programme, local game designers will connect with experts to exchange ideas on how to elicit social change through gaming, she said.

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said Hyderabad has already established its mark in automation and VFX sector and feature films like Baahubali and animation programme Chota Bheem were examples for this. Nearly 150 animation, VFX and gaming companies were operating in Hyderabad employing a workforce of over 20000, he said.

Games for stroke survivors

Gaming is all not about entertainment anymore. It can aid in effective recovery of patients or make the rehabilitation programme more fun and challenging.

Many games have been introduced for stroke survivors and other patients and gaming companies were working extensively on developing such games.

American gaming industry veteran Vijay Lakshman has worked with children hospitals dealing with Cerebral palsy and developed games for helping them overcome challenges. “It is about patient compliance. Most of them commence rehabilitation and tend to give up after sometime due to lack of any goals or fun element,” he explains.

The idea of introducing games for patients was to make rehabilitation easier. For instance, in a game, players have to conquer the world’s popular summits like Mount Everest and this comes up with goals to motivate them, he said. Lakshman has the credit of developing 87 games till date and is presently working on two more games.

Sharing the trends in the gaming industry, he siad more women were now taking gaming seriously, both as players and as producers. Many women were making careers in gaming and in terms of their entry, the industry is witnessing a single digit growth annually, he said.

JNTU-H proposes credits for trying hand in startups

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Hyderabad In-charge Vice-Chancellor Jayesh Ranjan proposed credits for students opting to work with startups while pursuing their regular courses.

The proposal has been discussed with State Council of Higher Education and efforts were being made to introduce the option at the earliest.

Students, who desire to work with startups, will be given credits for their experience and performance in the companies and a particular subject or two can be exempted from the course curriculum for such students.

The idea is to promote entrepreneurship skills among students right from their college days. Many universities abroad facilitate this option and in India it is yet to be introduced, said Jayesh Ranjan.

Introducing this option while ensuring it is not in conflict with regular academics will help students work in their favourite subjects or project extensively, besides gaining some quality experience, he said.

The students will have to enroll with registered incubators and their managers will have to send the progress reports of the students. Based on their performance, credits can be awarded, said Ranjan.

State Council of Higher Education officials are examining the pros and cons of the proposal and if things are cleared, the facility can be introduced, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter