Time spent on quality discussions in Assembly matters: Prashanth Reddy

By | Published: 6:16 pm

Hyderabad: Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy on Saturday said what mattered was not the duration of an Assembly session but the time spent on quality discussions that result in decisions to improve welfare of the people and aid in the development of the State.

Replying to a discussion on budgetary demands for the State Legislature, Prashanth Reddy, however, made it clear that the government had no objection for longer sessions if the need arose.

Referring to Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu asking for a longer session, Prashant Reddy said unlike in the past when the Assembly sessions were marked by half day sittings with political parties fighting with one another, the sessions since the TRS came to power were marked by quality discussions. “What we are doing is that we are using the hours we sit in a much better way, working together and having quality discussions. At least 10 MLAs have spoken on each of the departmental budget demands. This is what Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao too wanted,” he said.

The Minister said the Chief Minister was insistent that everyone should get a chance to take part in the discussions irrespective of their party strength. “The Speaker has ensured that newcomers too had opportunities to speak at length,” he said.

Prashanth Reddy said that the various House committees and joint committees of Assembly and Council will be set up soon.

