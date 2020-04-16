Time to lend a hand to the needy: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said the time had come for everyone to extend a helping hand to poor and the needy.

Launching the distribution of rice and groceries worth Rs 7 lakh, which was collected by local elected representatives and members of a voluntary organisation through Helping Hands Whatsapp group, to the people at Munugode, Jagadish Reddy said people should be careful and follow the precautionary measures to prevent getting infected. “People’s cooperation plays a crucial role in making the efforts of the State government to curtail Covid-19 pandemic a success,” he said, adding that no Covid positive cases were reported from erstwhile Nalgonda district until March 25, but now positive cases were reported in some villages too. This highlighted the need to follow precautionary measures in all areas, he added.

Stating that doctors, officials of revenue and police departments were extending relentless service in the troublesome situation, the Minister said people should follow their suggestions without fail. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken up several measures to see that no person sleeps on an empty stomach during the lockdown period,” he said, adding that elected representatives should also extend their support to achieve Chief Minister’s target.

Former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud, Munugode former MLA K Prabhakar Reddy and ZPTC member Swaroopa also attended the programme.

