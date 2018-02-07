Time to listen to Frank Sinatra

By | Published: 11:30 pm 8:27 pm

A few songs are never too old to listen to. As music is all about whether it is soothing to ears and heart or not, what is best will always stay best — even if the tracks are five decades old. Great music, lyrics and the voices make these tracks unique, and legendary Frank Sinatra’s songs are synonymous of all that.

Be it Strangers in the Night, Fly Me to the Moon, Somethin’ Stupid, Pennies from Heaven, The Lady is a Tramp, or My Funny Valentine, each of his songs still sounds so relevant. Even the youngsters of current generation can relate to the lyrics Frank Sinatra sang in his melodious voice.

Sinatra was one of the most influential musical artistes of the 20th century. He was an actor, singer and producer. The music icon was born on December 12, 1915, and passed away on May 14, 1998.

If you love the songs that are pleasing to ears or want to create a magical environment around, you can update your playlist with some of the tracks by Frank Sinatra. If one knows how to play the guitar, his tracks are a great choice for sure. And yes, you can keep High Hopes from the tracks.