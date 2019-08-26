Time to loosen those purse strings

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Featuring more than 400 leading designers and bringing a wide and varied collection from designer wear to fashion wear, HiLife exhibition will be held here in the city at Novotel (HICC) from September 5 to 7.

Presenting itself as biggest lifestyle and fashion event, the exhibition will showcase haute couture, personal style, and home décor and luxury products among others.As a curtain raiser for the expo, a ramp walk led by actor Saloni Misra of Falaknuma Das movie fame was held on Sunday.

The HiLife exhibition will offer an array of designer wear, bridal wear, fashion wear, jewellery, fashion accessories, home accessories, furnishing concepts, stationery to gifting ideas and from tasteful artifacts to avant-garde art.

“The extraordinary collection and the best-chosen designers from across the nation has made HiLife as the most famous lifestyle exhibition brand in national and international market,” said Aby Dominic, chief organiser of HiLife exhibition.

Organised in different cities of the country including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kozhikode, Coimbatore, Cochin, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Baroda and Lucknow, the event has now spread its wings even wider to cross international borders with an yearly showcase in Colombo, Sri Lanka and Dubai.