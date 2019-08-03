Time to move away from gender stereotypes

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Having dealt with taboo topics such as menstrual health and women’s sanitation though his films, Akshay Kumar is now attempting to break gender stereotypes. And he offers us some real-life examples to emphasise the need for gender-based equality.

“There is a lady who manages the finances of her house, corporate finance and the finance of our country. She was in the Defence Ministry earlier. The change is happening,” said the actor at a promotional event of his upcoming film Mission Mangal on Friday. He was referring to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has come to lead positions in the government, so far seen as strictly ‘male domains’.

Likewise, Mission Mangal chronicles the struggles of five women scientists as they embark on a mission to send a satellite to Mars. The characters have been essayed by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon.However, Akshay is unwilling ready to call Mission Mangal a ‘women-oriented’ film.”I feel irritated when someone says it (a film) is a women-oriented subject.

What do you mean by women-oriented? If we are equal, then there should not be anything as male-oriented or female-oriented, it should just be a film. That’s what I feel,” he said.Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti, hits theatres on August 15.