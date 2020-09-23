Time to reform

The UN Security Council must induct other countries as veto holders given the present day global realities

Published: 12:08 am

As the United Nations marks its 75th anniversary, it is time for honest introspection about the crisis of confidence the global body is facing and the need for reforms to strengthen multilateralism. In an interconnected world, a robust mechanism for multilateralism is the way forward. Without a complete overhaul to reflect the present day global realities, the crisis of confidence at the UN will only deepen further in the coming days. A structure that was envisioned at the end of World War II has now become unsuitable to meet contemporary challenges. Much more work needs to be done to meet its core objectives of reducing inequality, mitigating conflicts and addressing the threat of climate change. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has further exposed the failings of the existing global arrangements. The devastating impact of the virus has caused economic slumps, prompting the nations to focus more on protecting self-interests, thereby reducing international cooperation. And, the existing geopolitical tensions have further intensified. Over the decades, the UN has, unfortunately, turned into a pliable tool in the hands of a few powerful nations rather than an institution to resolve global conflicts. It began its journey with World War II victors — the US, Russia, UK, France and China — as permanent members of its Security Council. The Big Five exercised disproportionate clout in world affairs by virtue of their nuclear arsenals. As a result, the UN has been fast losing its relevance.

It is now painfully clear that the inherent structural deficiencies have rendered the UN largely ineffective on matters of war and peace. If reforms are not undertaken, it risks turning into a relic of the 20th century. If contemporary geopolitical realities are to be taken into account, then the Security Council has to induct other countries as veto holders as well. India deserves to be at the high table because of its growing prominence in world affairs and its rise as an emerging economic power. India provides a large number of soldiers to the UN for peace-keeping missions and is a responsible nuclear power with a clear no-first-use policy. More importantly, the country accounts for almost one-fifth of the global population. However, China has been stonewalling the efforts to make India the permanent member of the UNSC. Nuclear hyphenation with Pakistan has also been a major stumbling block. A country of India’s strength, diversity and capabilities simply cannot be left out of the power matrix for much longer. Even while championing the causes like climate change, social justice and poverty alleviation and contributing to peace-keeping, India should prioritise the pursuit of permanent membership. A pragmatic, realpolitik approach involving hard power bargaining would help India secure a place at the global high table.

