Time to rise to the challenge, say Gandhi Hospital doctors

Hyderabad: Doctors and other healthcare workers are expected to perform under extreme stress conditions every time they enter a hospital. But for the frontline doctors at Gandhi Hospital engaged in the battle to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the State, the last few weeks have been much more than the usual stress.

“The current pandemic is not normal and it is a once in a lifetime challenge that makes us leave an indelible mark,” doctors at the hospital said on Saturday as 15 COVID-19 patients, who fully recovered, walked-out happily from the hospital premises.

Along with the hospital superintendent Dr P Sravan Kumar, other senior health officials from the hospital turned up to send-off the 15 persons who were treated for COVID-19. So far, since the first case of COVID-19 positive was admitted on March 2, the doctors here have treated and discharged 19 patients.

Overall, so far 32 COVID-19 patients have recovered out of which 19 persons received treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

“Right from day one, we knew this is going to be a tough challenge and all of us in the hospital have accepted this fact. We also know that COVID-19 pandemic is a once in a lifetime event and this is the time for all of us to rise to the challenge and work together,” said Dr Sravan Kumar.

Since February end, Gandhi Hospital has become an exclusive Covid-19 hospital with suspected international travellers self-reporting themselves to undergo tests. From March 2, the COVID-19 positive cases started trickling in.

“Our doctors and staff have given priceless and fearless service to the COVID-19 positive patients,” said Dr Pallam Praveen, senior doctor at Gandhi Hospital and also president, Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA). “I urge everybody in the community to stay home at any cost for the lockdown period. This is the only way to stop the transmission of the highly contagious virus,” he appealed.

Enough safety equipment

Senior doctors from the hospital have thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender for ensuring adequate number of personal protection equipment was available for healthcare workers whenever necessary.

“A few days ago, some of our colleagues were attacked. But we are mentally prepared for such situations. We have formed 15 teams for free flow of work and each individual is aware of his/her role. There will be many challenges ahead and hopefully we should be able to tackle them all,” Dr Sravan said.

