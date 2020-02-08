Time to unwind at an ideal venue

By | Published: 9:14 pm

After the Success of Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar in Bengaluru, Transcend Restaurants Pvt Ltd announced the launch of its new restaurant ‘Proxy Bar and Cafe’ at Kondapur in Hyderabad. Located in the heart of the IT sector in Hyderabad, Proxy is an ideal venue to unwind, get top-notch experience and wholesome entertainment.

Proxy takes the bar and cafe scenario to another level and it is specially designed with an eye for the young and urban millennials. The place will be open for public from February 9.

Proxy bar and cafe offers an amazing ambience with wonderful wooden interiors making the place gorgeous and striking for the patrons. The restaurant is spread over two levels with the seating capacity of 250 persons. The bi-level space in a two-story townhouse which offers contrasting drinks and dining experiences. The place is divided into two zones — ‘High Energy Bar’ and ‘Cozy’ outdoor space.

Proxy Bar and Cafe food menu comprises of comfort international food keeping zero wastage and energy efficient cooking in mind. It has various cuisines for people to satiate their taste buds with gastronomies from all across the world, thus unifying global experiences with surprise elements of local flavours. The restaurant serves from gourmet food to live theatrical dishes, to molecular, modified street foods, to painted desserts and extensive spreads.

The talented team of mixologists are using unique props, presentations and it is getting the famous cocktails, which range from the classic to the over-the-top like a GDP or WET made with rare sazerac rye. With live music, and outdoors provides a warm and cosy ambience for conversational drinking and dining.

