Time to upgrade your home to Smart Home

The West has pretty much upgraded its standard of living to the Smart Home. Despite infrastructure and connectivity problems, you can also start adding some devices to smarten up your home.An array of Lenovo devices launched recently is meant to act as a starter kit for Indians looking to build a Smart Home. Rahul Agarwal, CEO and MD, Lenovo India speaks about the launch of their Smart Devices segment in India.

“There is a segment of India, which is tech savvy and are already on the technology path to some extent. And there is clearly a list and a part of early adopters, who we believe will jump into this. Now will this become a mass market in the short term like a smartphone? I think that remains to be seen and that will take a few years for the early adoption to become mass adoption because you know people see such Smart home enabling devices at their friends’ and since the prices comfort are down, we will see adoption,” says Rahul.

Elaborating on what smart home is he says, “Smart home I think is a loosely used term because every element in your home can be smart, right from your refrigerator to your geyser to your coffee maker to your ironing equipment. So, I think there is a wide spectrum when we talk about what is a smart home and I think right now we believe that the customers and the whole ecosystem is ready for a smart home assistant to begin with.

And we are seeing that wherever there is a bandwidth which we know has really proliferated in India and there is affordability, this is already happening. So, I really don’t see infrastructure as a bottle neck for adoption, I think this is more about habit, it’s still good to have a product, it’s not a must have product and we know that those kind of categories they take their time to build up.”

He says Lenovo’s idea of a winning element in their smart devices segment, “I think Lenovo’s winning formula is same in whatever we do, the most advanced technology, the most durable devices, feedback taken from customers to improve the usability and lastly value for money. I think these are the four things that have given us a success in just about anything that we have done, and I think that will continue for smart devices too.”