‘Time we spend in Assembly is valuable’

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: One of the things that caught the eye during the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly that concluded on Sunday has been the absence of hesitation by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to demonstrate toughness in calling out MLAs and even Ministers to be mindful of their responsibilities.

“The time we spend in the Assembly is valuable. People have given us this time to do justice to them and this is our primary responsibility. My intention is that the Assembly stays focused on issues related to State’s development and implementation of welfare programmes,” Reddy said.

The Speaker, during an interview to ‘Telangana Today’, said he expects all the members of the House to be focused on development of their constituencies, discuss the needs of the people and how to solve their problems.

To a question on his being tough at times on the MLAs telling them not to disturb Ministers when the latter were expected to take notes while members were speaking on subjects related to their portfolios or assigned to them during the session, the Speaker said: “Discipline is for everybody. They all are cooperative. When the Chair says something, whether it is an opposition member or a Minister, they cooperate.”

Reddy said the reminders in the House were not about pointing out individuals but ensuring that the Assembly, the highest forum in the State, stays focused on issues that matter to the people and members do their best to ensure development and welfare of their constituents.

“Development and welfare are the two eyes of the government. MLAs need to think and take steps to achieve these goals. There should be no place for individual criticisms or abuses. There are other platforms outside if some members want to criticise each other,” he said.

The people, he said, watch the proceedings in the House. “If we keep going at each other, they will ask us what we had done in the Assembly. Political parties are for elections. Once they are over and we are in the Assembly, the focus should be on the needs of the people. If we keep fighting with each other, people will take note and the next time they will teach a lesson,” he said.

Reddy said Telangana was achieved after a 14-year struggle led by K Chandrashekhar Rao. “There was so much suffering, lives lost. Telangana suffered for 70 long years. Now that we have the opportunity, we should work together for development of the State,” he said.

