Time when cycle taxi was the ‘in thing’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Till a few decades ago, before motorcycles and cars turned into a common mode of personal transport, the bicycle was the most favoured vehicle to move around. A prized possession then, not many persons could afford to have a bicycle and that’s where ‘cycle taxi’ or bicycle rental shops came in handy for one to hire and ride, go to work or shop.

Re 1 for an hour, Rs. 5 for a whole day and Rs. 8 for 24 hours were charged roughly by bicycle rental shop owners around two decades ago. “Forty years ago we charged one paisa. Demand was such that people queued up before we opened the shop at 6 am irrespective of rain or chill,” says Mazher Khan, aged around 70 years, who runs a bicycle rental shop on Alijah Kotla road.

The demand has come down over a period of time as a large number of people have started owning motorcycles. In fact, many shops have wound up their business and switched over to other trades to make ends meet.

Huge demand

“Two decades ago we had close to 50 bicycles and every Dasara we added at least five new bicycles after scrapping the older ones. The demand was such that people used to rent a bicycle the previous night if they wanted to go anywhere early in the morning. They did not mind paying a few more paise as extra fare,” said Srinivas of Jangammet who shut the business and set up a plastic items shop.

The bicycle of branded companies then cost Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,000 each and the bicycle rental agencies rented the new ones to customers only known to them. “Those who maintained a good relationship with the shop owner got a new bicycle whenever they needed one,” recalls Mohd Saleemuddin, 65, who previously worked with a company at Katedan as supervisor and regularly rented a bicycle. Some people used to hire bicycles on monthly basis, he adds.

No customers

As time passed, bicycles started vanishing from the city. “Where are the customers? Only a few persons turn up now as against dozens previously. There is no business now. I had set up a puncture repair shop and managed to retain a few bicycles which I rent out for Rs. 5 an hour,” says Imtiyaz of Kalapather Bilalnagar.

Cycle taxis were in huge demand during summer vacation when children turned up to hire small bicycles to learn riding. “Now, children are interested in directly learning Activa or motorcycles. Look, my shop does not have a single children’s bicycle. It is quite expensive and then maintenance is high as children damage it more than the elders while learning,” explained Imtiyaz.

