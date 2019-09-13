Timely action by Blue Colts police saves a life in Khammam

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Khammam: Timely action by Blue Colt police saved the life of a distressed youth who was about to commit suicide in the city on Friday.

Sources said the youth was in love with a young woman in Khammam. He called his family members on Friday and informed them that he was going to end his life as the woman had rejected his love proposal. His family members immediately called police emergency service 100.

One town CI Ramesh, responding swiftly, identified the tower location from which the youth called his parents and alerted Blue Colts team that the youth was at Bestha Colony. Blue Colts constable Pasha using location mapping system found the youth walking by a railway track about a kilometre away.

As he could not reach the spot on his motorcycle, Pasha ran using a short route and got hold of the youth from behind and took him away from the railway tracks. Seconds after the youth was rescued, the East Coast Express passed on the route, the constable said.

The youngster was later was identified as Suresh of Pasra in Mulug district. Many senior officials, public and family members of the youth appreciated Pasha’s timely action in saving Suresh’s life.

