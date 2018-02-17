Timely action by DSP saves woman’s life

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: A woman who went for a holy dip at Jampannavagu and developed a cardiac problem was saved by the timely help extended by Vikarabad Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sirisha.

The woman, Savitri had recently undergone an open heart surgery. While taking a holy dip at Jampannavagu, she developed breathing problems and was almost on verge of collapsing.

Sirisha who on duty there at that time, noticed it and immediately rushed Savitri to nearest hospital for medical attention. Doctors who revived Savitri said she was brought to the hospital in time and any further delay could have been fatal.