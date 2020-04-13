Timely help from former MP K Kavitha saves life of a postnatal mother of twins

By | Published: 9:55 pm 10:00 pm

Hyderabad: Timely help from former MP and Telangana Jagruthi founder K Kavitha, gave a new lease of life to a postnatal mother from Nizamabad and reunited her with her newly-born twins. The young mother who suffered convulsions and later had blood clots in her brain, has been now treated for her ailments and discharged successfully.

Arthi from Nizamabad delivered her twin children a baby boy and a baby girl at a private hospital a couple of weeks ago. She was discharged from the hospital three days later. However, she suffered convulsions within next few hours and was admitted in the hospital where the doctors informed that there were blood clots in her brain. Unable to bear the hefty medical bills, the family members approached K Kavitha through social media and the latter responded immediately.

Kavitha arranged for a special ambulance on April 9 and shifted Arthi from Nizamabad to Hyderabad where she was admitted to a major private hospital for necessary treatment. Arthi responded positively to the treatment and recovered following which she was discharged on Monday. The family members of Arthi thanked Kavitha for her support in the times of their need.

