Timely steps helped avert major damage: Gangula

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Monday said there was no major damage to property or human lives in the district following the incessant rains in the past few days. “Though there were tank breaches and roads were damaged, no major damage occurred. This was only because of precautionary measures taken by the State government,” the Minister told mediapersons.

Kamalakar along with Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector K Shashanka and KMC Commissioner Valluru Kranthi toured in rain affected areas in the town. They also visited Lower Manair Dam to examine water levels.

Interacting with LMD engineers, Minister enquired about present water levels and inflows and was told that 17 tmc water was available in the project as against its storage capacity of 24 tmc. The reservoir was getting 15,000 cusecs of water from Moyathummeda Vagu.

There was a possibility of releasing water into LMD from Mid Manair reservoir after the latter was filled completely. However, at present, 20 tmc water was available in MMD as against its capacity of 25 tmc.

As a precautionary measure, officials alerted the people residing in the villages located in the downstream of projects.

The Minister made it clear that there was no chance of releasing water from both the projects since they were not filled completely.

According to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions, he camped in town and was taking stock of rehabilitation measures by assessing the rain situation. According to a preliminary report, standing crops in 18,000 acres were damaged. Agriculture officials were assessing the more damage by visiting fields.

A total of 1,300 tanks in the district were filled completely. Stating that flood water had inundated some localities where constructions were taken up without layout, he said all illegal structures would be removed with the help of KMC. There was a possibility of seasonal diseases spreading due to rains, he said and advised people to be careful.



