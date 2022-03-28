Timings of darshans and poojas at Yadadri

Yadadri-Bhongir: The darshans for devotees were resumed at Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple from 4 pm on Monday. The times for darshans and pooja programmes at the temple would be as follows.

The temple would be opened at 3 am and suprabhatha seva would be conducted from 3 am to 3.30 am. Aradha would be performed by the temple priests to Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy from 3.30 am to 4 am and balabogam from 4 am to 4.30 am. Nijabhisekham would be conducted from 4.30 am to 5.30 am. Alanhakarana seva would be from 5.30 am to 5.45 am. Sahasra narmarcha would be performed from 5.45 am to 6.30 am.

Similarly, timing of free darshan was from 6.30 am to 8 am, from 9 am to 12 noon, from 12.45 to 4 pm and 8.15 pm to 9.15 pm. VIP break darshans would start at 8 am and end at 9 am and from 4 pm to 5 pm. Rajabhogam would be conducted from 12 noon to 12.45 pm. Tiruvaradhan would be perfromed from 7 am to 7.30 pm. Aragimpu seva would be conducted from 9.15 pm to 9.45 pm. The temple would be closed at 10 pm after conduct of shayaistvam.

