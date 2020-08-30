TIMS to be equipped with liquid oxygen tank

The facility will ensure long-term availability of gases, reducing dependency on distributors

Hyderabad: A liquid oxygen tank with capacity to stock the medical gas for months is being installed at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Gachibowli. Such liquid oxygen tanks, which are already available at Gandhi Hospital and NIMS, will ensure long-term availability of gases, cutting down the dependency on distributors.

Similar oxygen tanks are also being installed at MGM Hospital in Warangal, District Hospital, King Koti, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam, OGH in Afzalgunj, Fever Hospital in Nallakunta and Chest Hospital, Erragadda.

‘No shortage of oxygen’

The health authorities on Sunday also criticised reports that claimed that TIMS has run-out of oxygen supply and doctors were being forced to shift Covid patients to Gandhi Hospital. “There is no shortage of oxygen gas at TIMS and at present there are more than 120 cylinders available in the hospital. Only severely critical patients needing multi-specialty care will be shifted to a bigger tertiary care facility like Gandhi Hospital,” Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr K Ramesh Reddy said.

Meanwhile, a Covid positive patient, who is admitted to TIMS and is receiving oxygen support, took to social media platform Twitter to challenge such reports. “All these claims are false news. I am admitted and undergoing treatment at TIMS and there is no shortage of oxygen, as claimed by certain sections. Whoever needs such support, are being given oxygen by the hospital authorities,” Rajender, the patient said on Twitter.

