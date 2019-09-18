Tinder working on its own streaming series: Report

By | Published: 1:49 pm

San Francisco: Location-based dating service major Tinder has become the latest app to contemplate entering original video content as it works on its own streaming series as the battle for eyeballs heats up.

The company has reportedly developed a lengthy “Choose Your Own Adventure” style series about a group of characters facing the end of the world.

It will be controlled by swipes and is likely to include over two hours of content.

Popular dating app Tinder is set to release a choose-your-own-adventure-style original series in early October, marking its first outing as a content financier and distributor, the Variety reported quoting sources on Tuesday.

For now, it is not entirely clear how all of this will work or when any of it will premiere.

According to Variety, the six-episode series could move over to a traditional streaming service later.