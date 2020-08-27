Tiny tots enjoy making salad

By | Published: 7:47 pm

A virtual Yummy Tummy Veggie Salad Day was organised for the preprimary students of Pallavi International School, Keesara recently. The activity aimed to teach students the importance of vegetables, thank god and show gratitude to the farmers who grow the veggies.

Teachers explained to them how salads should form a very important part in their daily diet. Earlier vegetarian salads were described as just lettuce and tomatoes, with some commenting ‘who orders that?’ But thanks to a few chefs and other food enthusiasts, vegetarian salads started to probe both our appetite and imagination, with veggies going from being a supporting food to the main diet itself.

Cabbage, beetroot, carrot, sun-dried tomatoes, bell peppers, parsley, sweet corn and garlic are being used to make several stellar dishes and can also dress them up real nice. All these things were told and shown to kids practically. They all enjoyed making their salad and relished eating it. Overall it was an activity which had learning with fun.

