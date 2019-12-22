Tiny tots of Sadhana Infinity school win hearts

By | Published: 7:56 pm

For the second annual day of Sadhana Infinity School, Nallagandla, the students presented ‘Panache – A cultural odyssey of India’ and took the audience through an exhilarating journey of discovering various Indian states and their folk dances.

RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy Director VK Singh, was the chief guest for the event.

The cultural events presented include a classical dance by the girls from the fifth, sixth and seventh grades followed by enlightening and energetic performances from the students. Folk dances from the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Kerala and Karnataka were performed with flair and enthusiasm.

A special dance performance by Grade 3 children enacting the life of Uyyalawaada Narasimha Reddy, a freedom fighter in 1846 who led a rebellion against the traditional agrarian system introduced by the British, captivated the audience.

