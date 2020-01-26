Tiny tots shine at HPS annual day

By | Published: 8:34 pm 6:25 pm

The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet celebrated its annual cultural programme with the theme ‘Glimpses of the Essence of Hyderabad’. Eric Alexander, consular chief, US Consulate General Hyderabad was the chief guest. The event also witnessed A Shyam Mohan, president and Gusti J Noria, vice president of the HPS Society in attendance.

An endearing and graceful amalgamation of five Indian classical dance forms showcasing a glimpse of rich Indian cultural art forms started the event and tiny tots of the school presented ‘Numaish’ – the annual industrial exhibition of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad’s food including internationally acclaimed signature dishes of Hyderabad biryani, haleem, double ka meetha, Qubani ka Meetha, chai and biskoot were also there.

Bathukamma, the floral festival synonymous with Telangana, drama – ‘The wonders of the indomitable fort – the Golconda’, middle school choir performing the song ‘A Million Dreams’ – and a host of other events marked the event.

