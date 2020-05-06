Tipplers cheer as liquor shops reopen in Telangana

By | Published: 10:30 pm 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: Parched throats and empty beer bellies had a taste of ‘ecstasy’ after over 40 days, with liquor shops opening to a spirited welcome amidst much cheer across the State on Wednesday.

Barring very few incidents in some areas where the police had to intervene to ensure that queues did not get cramped or go out of control, the norm of physical distancing was adhered to in most places. Many in fact were seen praising on social media the manner in which the wine shop reopening process went about in Telangana, in comparison with other States where lathicharge, violence and large-scale chaos were witnessed.

Queues were in place right from 8 am at many places, with the shops opening by 10 am. Most shops had marked circles and boxes overnight to ensure physical distance in the queues, with the lines getting longer as the day went by, unmindful of the scorching heat.

In the capital city too, a Covid-19 Red Zone, long lines were witnessed outside shops that opened, with Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud later in the day reiterating that stern action would be taken against shop owners if physical distance was not maintained. Permit rooms would not be allowed anywhere, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister said he had visited 35 shops in the city and on the suburbs to monitor whether the shops were complying with norms. Most were doing so, he said. “If we come to know that anyone is violating norms, the licence will be cancelled,” he warned. The Excise Department issued notices to 28 shop owners for committing various violations during the lockdown while mismatches were noticed in the stock in four shops during the auditing conducted on Tuesday, he said.

During the lockdown, 11,137 litres of Illicit-Distilled (ID) liquor was seized along with 1.25 lakh kg of black jaggery that is used for making ID liquor. Instructions have been issued to invoke the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against those selling ID liquor. In all, 2,409 cases were booked against those who were preparing and supplying ID liquor in violation of lockdown norms and arrested 2,089 people. The ID liquor was prepared in thandas in bordering districts connecting Maharashtra and Karnataka, he said.

To a question on the confusion over revised liquor prices, the Minister said instructions were given to the shop owners to sell liquor as per the revised rates fixed by the State government. He also said the department had supplied 1.75 lakh litres of sanitisers to all government departments, hospitals and district Collectors.

