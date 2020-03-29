Tipplers on edge in Hyderabad as lockdown tests their willpower

By | Published: 12:02 am 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: Tipplers are keeping liquor shop owners in the twin cities on the edge these days by frequently calling them, pleading with them to arrange any brand of liquor. They started facing problems in getting liquor since Tuesday when the lockdown was announced for 21 days. With their personal stocks getting exhausted, many have started calling wine shop owners.

On an average, the owners were receiving more than 10 calls everyday from customers known to them. The stock reply from the owners has been ‘no’, since they know they can land in trouble if they sell liquor during the lockdown. A few customers even expressed their willingness to pay more for a bottle of liquor but did not succeed in their attempts.

Left with no other option, some of them, who were in desperate need of the stock, also turned to army personnel residing in the Secunderabad Cantonment area, Mehdipatnam, Langer Houz, Golconda and surrounding areas to get liquor.

Telangana Wine Dealers Association president D Venkateswara Rao said the wine shops cannot be opened as liquor is not an essential commodity. The main intention of the lockdown was to ensure that everyone stays at home to control the spread of the virus. If shops were opened then there would be at least more than half a dozen customers at the counter in each shop to buy liquor. The purpose of the lockdown would then not yield the desired results, he said.

On their part, the police are also keeping a close watch on those attempting to get liquor surreptitiously. The Narayanguda police said a person tried to steal liquor bottles from the wine shop where he was working in Himayathnagar. As he was packing bottles in a box, the owner got an alert from the CCTVs installed inside the shop and asked another worker to check. After entering the shop, the worker found his colleague stealing bottles. On seeing him, the intruder fled from the shop.

