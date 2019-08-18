Tips for answering Civils Main 2019

By | AK Mishra | Published: 12:32 am 4:20 pm

After appearing for Civil Services Preliminary examination 2019, aspirants must be having a tough time while preparing for main, as prelims exam went quite unexpected. The weightage of the questions had shifted a lot from the typical analytical questions to current-affairs. The questions also tested general knowledge of the aspirants in this year’s preliminary exam. Looking at the unpredictability of the examination, it is difficult to predict what can be asked.

Here are some tips for Civil Services Main examination

• One common doubt aspirants often have in regards to writing answers during the main exam is whether they should write in paragraphs or in pointers. So answering to this common dilemma, there is no set rule and it completely depends upon the question asked. For an instance, if a question says ‘discuss, analyse and critically examine’, it is suggested to write the answer in a detailed paragraph form; while, on the other hand, if you are asked to list the advantages or state reasons, it is better to opt the pointers format for answering the particular question.

• While answering the aspirants should present facts and concepts in an interesting manner and should not be straightly written like a passage. It should be more like communication, expression of opinions considering all the aspects of the questions. Always use simple English but not flowery words. Having a good knowledge about the topic is not sufficient, but there must a right framing of that knowledge with a blend of logics, opinions which adds meaning to your answer as far as UPSC examination is concerned.

• Read questions well – Always read questions properly and re-read it until you understand what is exactly expected in your answer. You must spend an approximate of eight to nine minutes for answering, so try to spend no more than the one minute to read question, understand it and underline the keywords, you must weave your answer around.

i) What to do in the question if asked to ‘Enumerate’ or ‘Narrate’?

You must have an understanding of the application of some of the generally used terms by UPSC in various questions. ‘Enumerate’ means to represent in numbers. For example, while enumerating, you should write the exact facts and figures representing in numbers. For an instance, while giving the census figure, you should give data like 100 males and 93 females, but if you are asked to ‘Narrate’ or ‘express views’, you are expected to state your opinions on those facts.

(ii). Now, you might be asked to ‘Define’

Here, it simply means you need write the definition of it. Try to include all the important phrases and keywords that can support.

Analyse all the aspects – Having understood the exact demand of the question, analyze all the aspects that must be mentioned, starting with giving background details of the subject to explaining the subject further in detail. Cover as many dimensions as possible in an answer rather than just covering the issue in depth with quality analysis. Do not forget to recall the facts and current in-news information related to the topic.

• Frame a well-structured answer – Introduce your subject in a short paragraph and give immediate way to the main explanation of the question being asked. The aspirants should avoid giving lengthy paragraphs and instead use pointers for multiple arguments or sub-points to the explanation. Balance the answer with multi-faceted aspects of the topics and explain it all in as brief manner as you can. Conclude an answer on a positive note, for, the examiner will appreciate your affirmative take on the situation.

• Mind your hand-writing – Handwriting has never in Civil Services Exam been considered for marking a candidate’s suitability and caliber for the job. But a good handwriting will always stimulate evaluators mind and help them come at ease with your answers. So, ensure making your answer presentable with clear handwriting, decently big characters’ and enough space between the words.

• Enrich answer with facts/dates/names/other details – An exceptional answer, especially considering the current trend of questions, must have enough factual backing of the current affairs details, views, dates, names, etc. about the topics and a little more about the related aspects of your topic.

• Explain answers more clearly and precisely with the help of diagrams, charts, maps and quotations – The aspirants are always advised to back their answers with the relevant and supporting diagrams and charts. And for the answers related to geography-based questions, maps are the ultimate rescue. Use these extra, but relevant elements to enhance your answer quality. It is no-where advisable to overload your answer with these elements, as a supporting paragraph to explain your answer is always better than doing away with the embellishment. Give diagrams and other elements, only where needed!

• Quality comes with regularity in practice – As mentioned above, to master the art of writing efficient answers in the Civil Services Examination, rigorous practice is crucial. Hence, you must solve as many previous year papers.

