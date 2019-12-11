Tips to keep your coloured hair shining

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Taking care of your coloured hair is one of the most crucial things if you want the hue to last for long without losing its shine. Hear it from experts at Nashi Argan who underline few points which must be kept in mind if you have got your hair coloured recently.

Avoid washing your hair too frequently

The first thing that makes the colour fade is washing your hair, so if you want to make it last longer, try to leave a gap of at least 48 hours between one wash and the next.

Choose the right shampoo

Whether you have opted for a global colour treatment or just some highlights, you must choose the right shampoo to keep the hue shiny and bright. Choose a gentle product without parabens and sulphates which will give you an ultra-shiny effect, to enhance the shades of your colour and make it shine.

Hydrate

When hair is healthy and the hair fibre is smooth, your tresses look more beautiful and bright. Never skip the conditioner every time you wash your hair. It will guarantee hydration and protection with an incomparable detangling action.