Tips to manage acne during summers

By | Published: 1:28 pm

New Delhi: While cosmetics can cover up some facial flaws, it is tough to completely hide acne. Summer skin is prone to infections as dust, oil, heat and humidity tend to stick to your face resulting in acne, so make sure you are paying attention to it.IANSlife spoke to experts from the beauty and wellness industry to know how one can manage acne in natural ways.

Dr Taruna Yadav, Senior Ayurvedic Expert, Forest Essentials, says: “In Ayurveda, summer is the time which will lead to an imbalance in your ‘dosha’ or nature. To keep acne at bay one should adopt a ‘pitta’ pacifying diet and lifestyle.”

She adds: “An imbalance can come about from being continually exposed to heat, whether it is the sun or even at home. It is always advisable to stick to meals that are cooling, refreshing, hydrating and calming both in terms of ingredients and atmosphere.”

She suggests: Foods should be cooling in nature, so opting for mild carbohydrates, citrus fruits and fruit juices, butter milk, fresh coconut water, green and root vegetables and salads definitely is a wonderful start.

An iced refreshing drink of pomegranate juice is fantastic for you after a tired day.Drink Amla juice daily as it is rich in Vitamin C and natural antioxidants that protect against the harmful effects of free radicals and prevent acne formation.Avoid caffeine, black tea and hot drinks in the summer as they lead to the formation of “ama” or toxins in your body.

Drink water, warm herbal teas, and buttermilk, milk and vegetable juices instead.Also, though our lifestyle habits are hard to change but these changes can be all so positive and fun. We needs to stay cool, both physically and mentally.

Don’t sit in the sun for too long. Over-exercise should be avoided and your body should be allowed to cool down before going for a shower.Practicing of techniques that can calm and cool the mind like meditation, yoga, and cooling breathing exercises in the form of pranayama help you de-stress and uplifts your mood.A calm de-stressing walk under the moonlight, a fresh breath of air or some soft music is what you need.

Dr Sushant Shetty, Head – Medical Operations, Services and Engineering, Kaya Limited advises:

Most important is not to pinch Avoid consuming sugary drinks and unhealthy snacks as they can increase your chances of breakouts. Foods with high-glycemic index increase your blood sugar levels which then increase the need for insulin. Higher the insulin in your blood, the more sebum is produced which can then clog your pores and cause breakouts. Instead, choose fresh foods that help flush the toxins out of your system.

Choose a sunscreen meant specifically for oily skin so that your pores are not clogged.Cleanse your face with a gentle cleanser twice a day. If you feel like washing it more often because it gets too hot, just splash your face with plain water. Using a cleanser or any soap on your face too often in the day can do more harm than good.

Follow up cleansing with an alcohol-free toner to remove excess oil from your skin. This should be considered only if advised so by the Dermatologist. Use a moisturizer that has ingredients like rose, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid – which are light and non-greasy – if required.Sometimes medication or procedures may be required depending on the type of acne.