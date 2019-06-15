Tips to take care of your pet’s basic needs

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Managing resources is one key aspect of having additions to the family. Especially when you get a furry companion, caring for their daily needs whilst trying to prove environmentalists wrong can be a handful. As recent studies show pets and pet owners to have contributed significantly to the global warming situation, here’s a guide on how to reduce your carbon pawprint.

Buy in bulk

Buying pet supplies in larger quantities, be it aquarium sand, dog food, puppy pads or litter bags, get them in bulk. Doing so will have less disposable plastic, and more usable product for cheaper coin at the mart.

Toy time

Every time you open the browser, ads for cute toys can tempt you into buying one for the fluffy guy at home. However, stay wary of the plastic and only get something made out of wood and fabric. However, keep the cleaning routine in check.

DIY over plastic

When making DIY bird feeders for your gardens, do not go by the old hack of cutting open a plastic bottle as it can injure the birds, and be a massively inconvenient platter to eat from. Instead, make this wine bottle-wooden case (like in the picture) or hang in tin cans or clay pots by jute ropes for better access.

Bowl them over

Microplastics in plastic feeding bowls can potentially harm your pets. Make a switch to metal, ceramic or wooden containers that give more than a year of shelf life.

Compost

Another step is to ensure getting eco-friendly products to handle animal waste. However, if you are not someone who’s big on temporary effort but want a permanent solution, go for composting. Not cleaning up after your pets will contaminate water streams and cause sanitary issues.