‘Tipsy’ over exciting projects

Although she earned a name for herself with her sensuous roles in south Indian cinema industry, actor Raai Laxmi couldn’t replicate the same magic in Bollywood. Debuting with Akira in 2016, she also acted in Julie 2 which, unfortunately, tanked at the box office. Now, the actor is learnt to have signed on a project titled Tipsy with director Deepak Tijori.

Having done over 50 films in multiple languages, Raai Laxmi made south India her home as she mostly acted in Telugu and Tamil languages, with some meaty roles and a few cameo appearances. To the gorgeous lady’s credit, she has acted with established actors like Ajith Kumar, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Upendra, and Darshan, to name a few.

The actor also bagged fame with some flicks which went on to become blockbuster hits. Her upcoming projects include Cinderella in Tamil, Jhansi in Kannada, Ananda Bhairavi and Miruga that are in pipeline. Her upcoming movie Tipsy, which is touted to be a modern-day chick flick, features Nazia Hussain Ami, Shama Sikandar, Alankrita Sahai, Kainaat Arora in key roles. The first schedule of the shooting will commence in the month of September in Cardiff, Birmingham and London.

Telugu debut

She had made her debut with a lead role as Kanchana in the movie Kanchanamala Cable TV way back in 2005. And movies such as Neeku Naaku, Adhinayakudu, Balupu, Sardar Gabbar Singh, and Khaidi No. 150 earned her a good fan base. Where Is The Venkatalakshmi was her recent Telugu rom-com horror flick in which she had played a ghost. Directed by Kishore Kumar, the horror flick tanked at the box office with its routine and stereotype revenge formula.

Something to cheer

Raai Laxmi will be essaying the role of a cop in her upcoming Telugu suspense thriller movie titled Ananda Bhairavi which is being directed by Karri Balaji. The story is said to be inspired by true events that have happened in the country.

She has an experience of playing the role of police officer earlier in the movie Jhansi IPS. It is learnt that her role in Ananda Bhairavi was penned along the lines of actor Rani Mukherjee’s character in Mardaani. Wish her upcoming movies seem to provide the beautiful actor a good break in her career.