Tiranga flies high in Arabian sky

By | Published: 11:43 pm 11:44 pm

Jeddah: The Indian tricolour fluttered high in the Arabian sky as Indian diplomatic missions in the region celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday. Many prominent Indians from across the States attended the celebration with enthusiasm. Indian envoys read out President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation.

Cultural programmes were held a day earlier in Saudi Arabia and UAE to mark the event, where a popular Bhangra troupe flew to Riyadh. Noted playback singer Anuradha Paudwal attended a programme in Dubai.

In Jeddah, scores of prominent community members attended the unfurling of tricolour by Md Noor Rahman Sheikh, the Indian Consul General, at the Indian Consulate. Dressed in traditional attire, scores of NRIs including large number of women attended the celebrations.

In Riyadh, most of community members thronged Indian Embassy to celebrate the Republic Day event. Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed hoisted flag. The peacock dance with a girl posing as ‘Bharat Mata’ in the background attracted many. On the eve of Republic Day, various cultural programmes were presented by students at IISR Auditorium which held the audience captive for hours.

In Dubai, Vipul, Consul General of India, hoisted the flag is his office and later at Indian High Commission. A variety of cultural programmes were presented by students. Celebrations were held in Indian schools as well by community organisations.

