Tiranga Rally: Shops to be shut in old city of Hyderabad on Friday

Hyderabad: The Old City Hyderabad Traders Association announced closure of business establishments on Friday, extending its support to the Tiranga Rally. “All trade establishments and shops will be closed from 1 pm to 5 pm on Friday,” Mehfooz Ahmed, president of the association, said. The rally was being organised by the United Muslim Action Committee in protest against the CAA, and proposed NPR and NRC.

