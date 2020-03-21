Tirumala temple wears deserted look

By | Published: 12:42 am

Tirupati: Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala temple, which normally sees tens of thousands of devotees from different parts of the world, on Friday wore a deserted look with entry of devotees has been banned temporarily for seven days since Friday afternoon in the wake of the virus scare.

After allowing those who had already reached the hills on Thursday into the shrine until afternoon, the gates of all queue lines leading to the shrine were shut, an official said.

All routes, including stairways and hill roads leading to Tirumala from the foot of the hills called Alipiri, were closed since Thursday evening, he said adding that the devotees who were unaware of the situation and unknowingly arrived at Alipiri were being persuaded to leave, he said.

The daily rituals and other traditional observances would, however, be conducted as usual to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara at the over 2000-year-old hill shrine, he said.

