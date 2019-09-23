Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams Trust board members sworn in

By | Prasad Y | Published: 1:59 pm

Tirumala: Members of the newly constituted trust board of the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) were sworn in at the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Venkateswara Swamy here on Monday in the designated time between 9 am and 10.30 am.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd, D. Damodar Rao was among the board members who took oath. Among the members who were sworn in were three ex-officio members consisting Chief Secretary to Government of AP Manmohan Singh, Endowments Commissioner Padmaja, Anil Kumar Singhal and others. TTD EO administered the oath in the sanctum sanctorum. Among the 17 members who took oath five members rendered oath in English while remaining in Telugu.

Other members who took oath on Monday included UV Ramanamurthy Raju, M Mallikarjuna Reddy, K Parthasaradhi, Murali Krishna, Narayanaswami Srinivasan, J Rameswara Rao, M Nichita, N Subba Rao, G Venkata Bhaskar Rao, B Parthasaradhi Reddy, MS Siva Shankaran, Kumaraguru, C Prasad Kumar, Mooramsetti Ramulu, P Pratap Reddy andK Siva Kumar.

TTD Chairman congratulated the board members while Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy presented the laminated photo of Lord, theertha prasadams to all board members at Ranganayakula Mandapam. CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Additional CVSO Sivakumar Reddy, Temple DyEO Harindranath were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter